Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp in win over Bolts
Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The netminder got plenty of support both offensively and defensively, as the Jackets blocked 16 shots in front of him -- including six by David Savard alone -- but Bobrovsky was up to the task when he needed to be, keeping the Bolts off the board until the third period. The Jackets have shocked the hockey world so far, and the team will take a 2-0 series back to Columbus on Sunday -- the same scenario they found themselves in last year, before the Caps flipped the switch and roared past them to a Stanley Cup championship.
