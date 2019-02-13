Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shuts down Caps
Bobrovsky turned aside all 20 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
The pending unrestricted free agent is building up momentum heading towards the trade deadline, winning four straight starts with a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage. Bobrovsky's future may be somewhat uncertain, at least in terms of what jersey he'll be wearing, but with the Jackets currently sitting in a playoff spot it could be tough for the front office to justify blowing up the roster by dealing away its No. 1 goalie and No. 1 offensive threat in Artemi Panarin unless it gets an overwhelming offer.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Extends winning streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beats Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Captures 20th win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...