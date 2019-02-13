Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shuts down Caps

Bobrovsky turned aside all 20 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

The pending unrestricted free agent is building up momentum heading towards the trade deadline, winning four straight starts with a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage. Bobrovsky's future may be somewhat uncertain, at least in terms of what jersey he'll be wearing, but with the Jackets currently sitting in a playoff spot it could be tough for the front office to justify blowing up the roster by dealing away its No. 1 goalie and No. 1 offensive threat in Artemi Panarin unless it gets an overwhelming offer.