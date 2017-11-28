Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Six-game winning streak snapped by Habs

Bobrovsky saved 25 of 27 shots during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner entered this contest with six consecutive wins, a .966 save percentage and 0.98 GAA, so while he took the loss Monday, it was hardly a disappointing showing. Even with the odd so-so outing marking his game log, Bobrovsky is locked in as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings. After all, he currently ranks first or second among all goalies in wins (14), save percentage (.935), GAA (1.92) and shutouts (three).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop