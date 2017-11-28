Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Six-game winning streak snapped by Habs

Bobrovsky saved 25 of 27 shots during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner entered this contest with six consecutive wins, a .966 save percentage and 0.98 GAA, so while he took the loss Monday, it was hardly a disappointing showing. Even with the odd so-so outing marking his game log, Bobrovsky is locked in as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings. After all, he currently ranks first or second among all goalies in wins (14), save percentage (.935), GAA (1.92) and shutouts (three).