Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Six-game winning streak snapped by Habs
Bobrovsky saved 25 of 27 shots during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.
The reigning Vezina Trophy winner entered this contest with six consecutive wins, a .966 save percentage and 0.98 GAA, so while he took the loss Monday, it was hardly a disappointing showing. Even with the odd so-so outing marking his game log, Bobrovsky is locked in as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings. After all, he currently ranks first or second among all goalies in wins (14), save percentage (.935), GAA (1.92) and shutouts (three).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Leads team to victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Flames to earn win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets job done in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...