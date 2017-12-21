Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday
Bobrovsky was featured in NHL.com's "Players to Watch" column for Thursday night's road game against the Penguins.
The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was shelled for seven goals on 45 shots in Monday's loss to the Bruins, and he'll seek his first win since Dec. 14 in this next contest against a Penguins club that is tied with the Maple Leafs for 11th in home scoring at 3.31 goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting versus Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory despite allowing four tallies•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...