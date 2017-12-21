Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday

Bobrovsky was featured in NHL.com's "Players to Watch" column for Thursday night's road game against the Penguins.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was shelled for seven goals on 45 shots in Monday's loss to the Bruins, and he'll seek his first win since Dec. 14 in this next contest against a Penguins club that is tied with the Maple Leafs for 11th in home scoring at 3.31 goals per game.