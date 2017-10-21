Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to take on royal club

Bobrovsky is featured among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" for Saturday's home game against the Kings.

With Bob being the implied starter, he gets to face a Kings team that will be without its prized veteran center Jeff Carter (ankle) for an indefinite period of time. Still, the LA-based franchise is currently sitting atop the Pacific Division as the only team in the league that hasn't taken a loss in regulation. As a result, this qualifies as a tough matchup for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. There are nine other games remaining on the Saturday slate if you're scared off by the matchup.