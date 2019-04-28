Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid bordering on spectacular

Bobrovsky made 29 saves in a 3-2, 2 OT win over the Bruins in Game 2 on Saturday night. The series is now tied 1-1.

There wasn't a lot of open ice Saturday as both teams played tight hockey. But Bob the Goalie was solid bordering on spectacular when he needed to be. Bobrovsky is now 5-1 this postseason. He's cementing his value in free agency come July, but before then, he has his eyes on Lord Stanley.