Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stands tall in 5-1 win

Bobrovsky saved 37 of 38 shots during Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

The Russian has now won 14 of his past 19 starts with a .933 save percentage and 2.01 GAA dating back to mid-February. With the Blue Jackets peaking at the right time, look for Bobrovsky to finish the season strong. Columbus has consecutive soft matchups against Vancouver and Detroit up next on the schedule, too.