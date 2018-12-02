Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stars aligning despite loss

Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Bob the Goalie. Bobrovsky has certainly picked up the pace in November and is 7-3 in his last 10 starts. Continue to trot him out there -- he's one of the few truly elite goalies in the league.

