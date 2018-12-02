Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stars aligning despite loss
Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Bob the Goalie. Bobrovsky has certainly picked up the pace in November and is 7-3 in his last 10 starts. Continue to trot him out there -- he's one of the few truly elite goalies in the league.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Matched up against Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seven wins in past eight•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face Wild on Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win in wild one•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Red Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets revenge against Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...