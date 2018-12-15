Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Anaheim

Bobrovsky will be in the blue paint against the visiting Ducks on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.

The Ducks are terrible in possession based on a 44.74 Corsi For percentage, but Bobrovsky and his allied skaters can't afford to be complacent. After all, the visitors have an 8-10-0 record in the last 10 games and third-year winger Ondrej Kase is flirting with a point-pre-game pace. Don't let Bob's winning record fool you into thinking that he's playing at a high level, either. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2013, 2017) owns a pedestrian 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage between 21 starts and 22 total games.