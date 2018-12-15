Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Anaheim
Bobrovsky will be in the blue paint against the visiting Ducks on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.
The Ducks are terrible in possession based on a 44.74 Corsi For percentage, but Bobrovsky and his allied skaters can't afford to be complacent. After all, the visitors have an 8-10-0 record in the last 10 games and third-year winger Ondrej Kase is flirting with a point-pre-game pace. Don't let Bob's winning record fool you into thinking that he's playing at a high level, either. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2013, 2017) owns a pedestrian 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage between 21 starts and 22 total games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: About time game improves•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets pulled again•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for clash against familiar foe•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back to winning ways•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...