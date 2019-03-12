Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Boston
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Bruins, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky was sharp Monday against the Islanders, stopping 18 of 19 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 23rd loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 30th victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a surging Bruins team that's gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
