Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Knights

Bobrovsky will be back in the crease for Monday's home matchup with Vegas, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off an overtime loss, in which he allowed just two pucks to cross the goal line, but was let down by a lack of offensive support. The netminder appears to have put his rough start to December behind him, as he is 1-0-1 in his last two appearances, along with a 1.49 GAA and .942 save percentage.