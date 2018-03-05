Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against San Jose

Bobrovsky will guard the cage Sunday versus San Jose, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

After having an excellent four game stretch to close out February in which Bobrovsky went 3-1 and notched a .945 save percentage, he faltered in his first start of March, allowing four goals on 35 shots against Anaheim. The Russian still boasts a 2.45 GAA on the season which ranks 12th best in the NHL, and although San Jose ranks 14th for goals scored per game (2.92), its offense has been particularly hot since acquiring Evander Kane -- San Jose's scored five and seven goals in their last two games against Edmonton, and Chicago respectfully.