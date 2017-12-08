Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday in New Jersey
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Bobrovsky struggled Tuesday in the first game of Columbus' home-and-home series with the Devils, surrendering four goals on 36 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back Friday and snag his 15th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a New Jersey squad that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four in lousy loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals in Saturday loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday in Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Six-game winning streak snapped by Habs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...