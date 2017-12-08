Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday in New Jersey

Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Bobrovsky struggled Tuesday in the first game of Columbus' home-and-home series with the Devils, surrendering four goals on 36 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back Friday and snag his 15th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a New Jersey squad that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories