Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday in Ottawa

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Senators.

Bobrovsky has been sharp recently, maintaining a 2.15 GAA and .936 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 1-0-2 record over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. The Russian backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 19th victory of the campaign Friday in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's lost four consecutive games.