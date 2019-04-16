Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 4
Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Tuesday's Game 4 against Tampa Bay in Columbus, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky has been fantastic thus far this series, picking up three straight victories while posting an outstanding 1.67 GAA and .940 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals by completing the sweep of the Lightning at home Tuesday.
