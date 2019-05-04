Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 5
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 5 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com's Jeff Svoboda reports.
Bobrovsky was tested early and often in Thursday's Game 4, and he ultimately wasn't up to the task, surrendering four goals on 46 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 30-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and help his team return to Columbus for Game 6 on Monday with a chance to close out the series by picking up his fourth road victory of this postseason Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Busy in Game 4 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Within inches of Game 3 shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending home cage•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid bordering on spectacular•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...