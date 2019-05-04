Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 5

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 5 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com's Jeff Svoboda reports.

Bobrovsky was tested early and often in Thursday's Game 4, and he ultimately wasn't up to the task, surrendering four goals on 46 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 30-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and help his team return to Columbus for Game 6 on Monday with a chance to close out the series by picking up his fourth road victory of this postseason Saturday.