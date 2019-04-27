Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Boston

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 2 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky was rock solid during Thursday's Game 1, turning aside 34 of 37 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of this postseason due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team return to Columbus for Game 3 with the series knotted up at one game apiece by trying to pick up his third road victory of this postseason Saturday.