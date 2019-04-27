Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Boston
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 2 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky was rock solid during Thursday's Game 1, turning aside 34 of 37 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of this postseason due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team return to Columbus for Game 3 with the series knotted up at one game apiece by trying to pick up his third road victory of this postseason Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers first loss of postseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Bruins•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Completes historic sweep•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: On brink of advancing•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine for Game 3•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...