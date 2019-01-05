Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Florida
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.
Bobrovsky struggled in his last start Friday against the Hurricanes, surrendering three goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo in the second period of the eventual 4-2 loss. The Russian backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 18th win of the season in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.39 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.
