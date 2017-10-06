Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in goal Friday

Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Friday's regular-season opener against the Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky was fantastic last season, compiling a 41-17-5 record while registering a superb 2.06 GAA and .931 save percentage en route to his second career Vezina Trophy win. He'll look to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a matchup with an Islanders squad that averaged 2.91 goals per game in 2016-17, 10th in the NHL.