Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in net Friday
Bobrovsky will collect Friday's start against the Rangers in New York, Ashley Scharge of Sirius/XM NHL Network Radio reports.
With a playoff spot on the line, it would be surprising if Bob isn't in net for both of the team's games this weekend. Although he got an early hook from his last start Tuesday versus the Bruins, Bobrovsky has been locked in late in the season, notching five straight victories prior to Tuesday's loss. A Rangers club that averages just 2.80 goals per game at home (27th in NHL) awaits, so the veteran netminder should have a good opportunity to get back in the win column.
