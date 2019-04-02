Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in net Tuesday
Bobrovsky will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky is as hot as it gets in net, having allowed just four goals over a five-game winning streak. He notched three shutouts over that span, though they came against three fleeting offenses in the Sabres, Islander and Canucks. He won't have that same luxury Monday against a Boston team second in the league in scoring (3.60 goals per game) in March.
