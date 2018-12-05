Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Philadelphia

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky was awful in his last start, surrendering eight goals on 26 shots en route to an ugly 9-6 loss to Calgary on Tuesday. The Russian netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 11th win of the season in a road matchup with a Flyers team that's 5-7-1 at home this campaign.