Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in San Jose
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Thursday's road matchup with the Sharks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Bobrovsky has struggled this season, posting a 2-5-0 record while registering an ugly 3.58 GAA and .882 save percentage in seven appearances. The Russian netminder will look to get on track and snap his three-game losing streak in an away game against a Sharks team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Plays extremely well in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against 'Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Frustrating play continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing to face Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.