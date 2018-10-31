Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in San Jose

Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Thursday's road matchup with the Sharks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky has struggled this season, posting a 2-5-0 record while registering an ugly 3.58 GAA and .882 save percentage in seven appearances. The Russian netminder will look to get on track and snap his three-game losing streak in an away game against a Sharks team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this campaign, ninth in the NHL.