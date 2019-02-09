Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Vegas
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Golden Knights, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Thursday against Arizona, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 16-6-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beats Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Captures 20th win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles continue in Winnipeg•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...