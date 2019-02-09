Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Vegas

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Golden Knights, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Thursday against Arizona, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 16-6-3 at home this season.