Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Washington
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Capitals.
Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Tuesday against Dallas, turning aside 27 of 28 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his fifth win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Capitals team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game at home this campaign, second in the NHL.
