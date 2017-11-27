Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Monday

Bobrovsky will get the start Monday against Montreal, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky has been nothing short of a brick wall in the goal crease in his last seven games, notching an impressive 1.12 GAA and .961 save percentage -- including two shutouts in that span against the Rangers and Flames. With Montreal currently sitting at sixth in the Atlantic Division and ranking 30th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.33), the Russian will have a good opportunity to keep his hot streak rolling.