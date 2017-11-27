Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Monday
Bobrovsky will get the start Monday against Montreal, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky has been nothing short of a brick wall in the goal crease in his last seven games, notching an impressive 1.12 GAA and .961 save percentage -- including two shutouts in that span against the Rangers and Flames. With Montreal currently sitting at sixth in the Atlantic Division and ranking 30th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.33), the Russian will have a good opportunity to keep his hot streak rolling.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Leads team to victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Flames to earn win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets job done in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...