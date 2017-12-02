Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday in Washington

Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Bobrovsky has been fantastic this campaign, compiling a 14-5-1 record while registering an impressive 1.92 GAA and .935 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, ninth in the NHL.