Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday's Contest
Bobrovsky will suit up and take to the crease against the Devils on Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Bobrovsky is looking to break out of a rare losing streak, as he's been on the wrong end of the decision in his last three starts. He's given up 10 goals and managed just a .857 save percentage in that span. Despite the rough stretch, the 29-year-old goaltender remains a top option and should be started accordingly.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops 4-2 loss to Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 stops in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lacks support in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Sharks on Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...