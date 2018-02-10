Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday's Contest

Bobrovsky will suit up and take to the crease against the Devils on Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Bobrovsky is looking to break out of a rare losing streak, as he's been on the wrong end of the decision in his last three starts. He's given up 10 goals and managed just a .857 save percentage in that span. Despite the rough stretch, the 29-year-old goaltender remains a top option and should be started accordingly.