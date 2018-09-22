Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Sunday

Bobrovsky will be in net for Sunday's contest against the Blues, reports.

This news suggests Bobrovsky won't be making an appearance Saturday against the Penguins. The Russian netminder is ready for another strong season after posting a 2.42 GAA in 2017-18 and a 2.06 mark in 2016-17.

