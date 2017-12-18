Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting versus Boston
Bobrovsky will be the road starter against the Bruins on Monday.
Bobrovsky's overall numbers are great, as the defending Vezina Trophy winner has a 2.27 GAA and a .923 save percentage. However, he's struggled a bit recently, as the Russian has posted a 3.33 GAA and an .886 save percentage in his last seven outings.
