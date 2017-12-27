Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh
Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.
Bobrovsky has been razor-sharp recently, maintaining a superb 1.38 GAA and .958 save percentage through his last two appearances. The Russian backstop will look to stay dialed in Wednesday and secure his 19th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Penguins squad that's averaging 3.06 goals per game at home this season, 13th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Posts 30 saves in shootout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Green lit for Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting versus Boston•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...