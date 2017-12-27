Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.

Bobrovsky has been razor-sharp recently, maintaining a superb 1.38 GAA and .958 save percentage through his last two appearances. The Russian backstop will look to stay dialed in Wednesday and secure his 19th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Penguins squad that's averaging 3.06 goals per game at home this season, 13th in the NHL.