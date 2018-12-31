Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starts in goal against Ottawa
Bobrovsky will be in net for Monday's game against the Senators, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Over his last five starts, Bobrovsky has posted a 4-1-0 record with a 1.61 GAA and .951 save percentage. He'll take on an Ottawa team that's lost four straight and will be without starting goaltender, Craig Anderson, who will miss the game with a concussion. On paper, this is a great matchup for the Jackets netminder.
