Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starts preseason tilt

Bobrovsky will be the starting netminder for Sunday's preseason game against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sunday marks Bobrovsky's second preseason appearance, having played only two periods in his first game. With the team's Opening Night less than two weeks away, it wouldn't be surprising to see the two-time Vezina Trophy winner get a whole game's worth of work in Sunday.

