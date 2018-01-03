Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals road win from Stars
Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 22 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Dallas.
After allowing nine goals in his previous two starts and watching from the bench in Columbus' most recent game, this was an impressive rebound from the reigning Vezina winner. The Stars own an admirable offense, and winning at the American Airlines Center is no easy task. After a dominant start to the campaign, Bobrovsky has struggled since late November with a 4-7-3 record, .893 save percentage and 3.36 GAA through 13 games entering Tuesday. Hopefully this strong showing is a sign of things to come from the Russian backstop.
