Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win against Canes
Bobrovsky turned aside all 46 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
While he did benefit from Carolina hitting iron on a couple of occasions, Bobrovsky more than earned his sixth shutout of the season and the 30th of his career, particularly in a second period in which the Jackets were outshot 22-2. The 30-year-old has won four of his last five starts, posting a scintillating 1.39 GAA and .955 save percentage over that stretch.
