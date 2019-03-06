Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win in New Jersey

Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime before denying both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The Jackets as a whole played poorly, but Bobrovsky made a number of big saves to give his skaters a chance to redeem themselves in the shootout. After a shaky four-game stretch (1-3-0, 4.05 GAA, .851 SvP), the veteran netminder might be returning to form, but he likely can't afford any more stumbles if Columbus is going to hang onto a playoff spot.