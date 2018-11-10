Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win in Washington

Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

The 30-year-old looked like a two-time Vezina Trophy winner in this one, making multiple huge saves throughout the game to pick up his fifth win of the season. Bobrovsky struggled out of the gate but seems to have found his groove, allowing only one goal in four of his last five games to boost his save percentage up to .909.