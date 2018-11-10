Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win in Washington
Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.
The 30-year-old looked like a two-time Vezina Trophy winner in this one, making multiple huge saves throughout the game to pick up his fifth win of the season. Bobrovsky struggled out of the gate but seems to have found his groove, allowing only one goal in four of his last five games to boost his save percentage up to .909.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bags home win over Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Concedes four against Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns much-needed win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...