Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 22 in win

Bobrovsky made 22 saves on 24 shots in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Aside from an off night against the Ducks, Bobrovsky has played quite well recently. He's won four of his last five games, and in those contests he's allowed two goals or fewer each time. Overall he's pretty much right in line with his career numbers with a 2.43 GAA and a .920 save percentage.