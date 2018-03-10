Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 22 in win
Bobrovsky made 22 saves on 24 shots in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.
Aside from an off night against the Ducks, Bobrovsky has played quite well recently. He's won four of his last five games, and in those contests he's allowed two goals or fewer each time. Overall he's pretty much right in line with his career numbers with a 2.43 GAA and a .920 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Returns to cage Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy enough for backup role•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Tuesday with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory against Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...