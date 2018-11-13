Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 26 shots in win over Stars
Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 27 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
The 30-year-old seems to have put his October struggles firmly in the rear view mirror. Bobrovsky has now allowed only a single goal in five of his last six starts, winning four of them, and he boasts a fantastic .952 save percentage over that stretch.
