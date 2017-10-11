Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 37 Tuesday
Bobrovsky stole the show Tuesday in Carolina, stopping 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory.
Bobrovsky stopped all seven shots he faced in the extra session before Sonny Milano ended it on Columbus' first overtime shot. Last year's Vezina Trophy winner as the league's best goaltender is showing why he won the award with just one goal allowed on 67 attempts through two games. Bobrovsky came 1:25 from posting consecutive shutouts to open the season, but that dream was dashed on a goal by Jeff Skinner.
