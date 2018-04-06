Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 38 shots in Thursday's OT loss
Bobrovsky turned aside 38 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The 29-year-old has won 10 of his last 12 starts, but Bobrovsky has coughed up four goals in each of his last two games. He'll probably get one more chance to bounce back before the playoffs begin, but it'll come in a tough road matchup Saturday against the Predators.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 23 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stands tall in 5-1 win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to take on struggling Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in Tuesday's rout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...