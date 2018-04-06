Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 38 shots in Thursday's OT loss

Bobrovsky turned aside 38 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 29-year-old has won 10 of his last 12 starts, but Bobrovsky has coughed up four goals in each of his last two games. He'll probably get one more chance to bounce back before the playoffs begin, but it'll come in a tough road matchup Saturday against the Predators.