Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 54 in win
Bobrovsky made 54 saves on 58 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.
Letting in four goals isn't so bad when you face this many shots, and also when you get the win. Plus, three of the goals Bob gave up came on the power play. The Russian netminder had a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage this season, and he's helped Columbus take a 2-0 series lead back home with this Herculean effort.
