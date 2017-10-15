Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles but still beats Wild in overtime
Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 21 shots in a, 5-4, overtime victory against the Wild on Saturday night.
The Devan Dubnyk-Bobrovsky matchup didn't exactly live up to its billing, as the two All-Stars yielded a combined nine goals. At least in Dubnyk's case, he faced a lot of shots, but Columbus held Minnesota to under seven shots on goal in two of three periods. Even so, chalk this up to starting his second game in consecutive nights because Bobrovsky still owns a .952 save percentage and 1.48 GAA through four games this season. Oh, and he's 4-0-0.
