Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles continue in Winnipeg

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The struggles continue for the pending unrestricted free agent, who might be playing his way out of a lucrative contract with his poor recent form. Over his past nine starts, Bobrvosky's 3-6-0 with 33 goals allowed. If these struggles persist, Columbus may have no choice but to turn to backup Joonas Korpisalo with greater frequency.