Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles in Game 2 of back-to-back set
Bobrovsky saved just 24 of 28 shots during Friday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver.
The Blue Jackets lost 3-1 to Buffalo on Thursday with Bobrovsky manning the crease, and the Russian was right back between the pipes Friday. Goalies rarely fare well in the second leg of a back-to-back set, and in this case, there was also travel involved. With a 21-14-3 record, .920 save percentage and 2.44 GAA for the campaign, Bobrovsky remains a high-end asset in all settings. Still, Friday's outing serves as a perfect example of why it's always important to be aware of schedule spots and matchups.
