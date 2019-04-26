Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers first loss of postseason

Bobrovsky finished with 34 saves but allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The defeat is a first for Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets in these playoffs after Columbus dispatched the Lightning in four games in the first round. Trailing for most of Thursday's game, the visitors managed to take the lead in the third, scoring two quick goals in the span of 13 seconds. However, Charlie Coyle would score the next two, including the overtime winner, to give the Bruins a Game 1 victory. Bobrovsky and Co. will look to turn things around Saturday in Game 2.