Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers tough loss

Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 2-1 overtime home loss to the Flyers on Friday.

It looked like it was going to be another special night for the Blue Jackets goaltender. Bobrovsky yielded just one goal in each of his previous two starts, and he was great again Friday. The Jackets had plenty of chances to score too, yet the game headed into overtime, where Bobrovsky allowed the game-winner. Still, owners have to like the .956 save percentage he's posted in the last three games. That has to give owners hope the Russian will salvage this otherwise disappointing season.