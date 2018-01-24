Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Surrenders five goals in loss
Bobrovsky gave up five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Bobrovsky was making his first start in over 10 days and the rest didn't seem to pay off. The Golden Knights are on a tear and the Russian netminder simply got overpowered by an explosive offensive attack. He's lost three straight games and has given up nine goals in his last two starts. Bobrovsky's 21-15-3 record and .919 save percentage are decent, however, and he still remains a valuable fantasy netminder in most settings. He'll find a way to get back on track, so don't hesitate to keep getting him in your lineup.
