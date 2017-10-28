Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Surrenders single goal in win over Jets
Bobrovsky allowed a single goal on 30 shots during Friday's 2-1 overtime win against Winnipeg.
While there have been a pair of underwhelming showings from the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Bobrovsky now sports a 6-2 record, .938 save percentage and 1.86 GAA through eight outings this season. He's locked in as a matchup-proof option in most settings, and projects to turn in another dominant fantasy campaign. After all, no goaltender is going to breeze through the entire season without the odd blemish.
