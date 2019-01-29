Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tabbed for Tuesday's start
Bobrovsky will start between the home pipes Tuesday against the Sabres, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky's first half ended on a sour note with a tough-luck loss to the Wild, as he set aside 29 of the 31 shots faced. It marked the first time he let up fewer than three goals since his Dec. 23 shutout against the Devils, so the veteran netminder will look to build off of that as the second half begins.
